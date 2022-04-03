Don Jazzy Breaks Silence On Report Of Spotify Acquiring Mavin Records

Popular music executive and Mavin Record owner, Don Jazzy, has debunked claims that Mavin Records has been sold.

On April 2, 2022, the rumour spread like wildfire on social media, led by trolls and fun seekers.

The short headline was, ‘Spotify acquires MAVIN Holdings for $70m.‘, reported in a tweet by the Head of Content, NOTJUSTOK, Ovie Ofugara.

For context, MAVIN Holdings is the parent company of MAVIN Records, Nigeria’s leading record company.

In response, Don Jazzy pointed out that the tweet was only an April Fool’s joke.

According to the label boss, people only read news headlines so they would not even bother to check the content, hence why they would not realise it is a joke.

