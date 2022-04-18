Don’t Allow Politicians Use You Against Nigeria, Shina Peller Warns Youths

Shina Peller, a member of the House of Representatives who represents the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, has warned Nigerian youths and others to be aware of politicians who may try to exploit them to further their political ambitions against the country.

This was said by the legislator from Oyo State in his Easter message, which was made accessible to our correspondent by his media aide, Kola Popoola, on Monday.

He defined Jesus Christ as a figure whose teachings and virtues exemplify the peace that every civilization, including Nigeria’s, requires to advance.

Peace, humility, tolerance, charity, patience, honesty, courage, compassion, generosity, fidelity, integrity, fairness, self-control, forgiveness, love, and respect for others are among the values named by the federal lawmaker as necessary for society to improve.

He urged Christians and Muslims to emulate Christ’s virtues in order to address the majority of the country’s problems.

He said, “So as we celebrate this Easter, I implore us all to spread love, preach peace and scatter seeds of kindness and happiness everywhere around us.

“Let’s be tolerant of one another irrespective of our religious, tribal and political differences. Above all, let’s be fair in our utterances and dealings with one another.

“Importantly, as the 2023 general election beckons, we must not allow any politician to use us irresponsibly or callously to fulfil their political ambition or interest at the detriment of the overall interest of our dear country.

“We must not allow ourselves to be used as an instrument for division and violence. It is time we jettison political godfatherism but focus on building strong institutions that the generation yet unborn will be proud of. Once again, Happy Easter to all of us.”