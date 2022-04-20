Don’t Let Me Lose Focus – Singer Omah Lay Prays Over ‘Beautiful Ladies’

Singer Omah Lay has prayed against losing his focus over beautiful women.

The 24-year-old godly crooner who made the prayer on Twitter revealed that he has recently seen many beautiful ladies.

He tweeted:

“The number of beautiful women I’ve seen in the past couple of days, God, please don’t allow me lose focus in life Biko.”

In other news, It was indeed all about Rita Dominic and her beau, Fidelis Anosike on Tuesday, April 19 2022, as they shut down Imo State for their traditional wedding ceremony.

Many of their fans eagerly anticipated pictures and videos from the event.

Snippets from the ceremony were scattered all over social media as well-wishers couldn’t hide their excitement.

The ceremony which took place in her hometown, Mbaise had many of her friends and colleagues in Nollywood grace the occasion.