Don’t Vote Those In Govt Since 1999, Olawepo-Hashim Tells Nigerians

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a senior member of the All Progressives Congress, has urged Nigerians against electing career politicians who have been in power since 1999 for the presidency in 2023.

Nigerians should not anticipate positive improvements in their life or in the country if they vote for a leader who has been in power for the past 23 years, according to him.

In a conversation with the media on Wednesday, Olawepo-Hashim, the People’s Trust presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, made the suggestion.

He stated, “The truth is that some of those who have stayed too long in the status quo have become part of the corrupt system, and it is an illusion to expect corruption to fight corruption.”

He stated the nation required a clean break from its ugly past to break the heavy rod of rot off its back in order to move forward, stressing that a corrupt man or institution cannot fight corruption.

Olawepo-Hashim stated, “Either in the APC or PDP or any other party, those whose only job has been to change from one government office to another and have never done any other productive thing apart from squandering government money, driving convoys of cars around that they do not fuel themselves, escorted by security paid for by government, are far removed from the true realities of Nigeria, and are therefore, incapable of comprehending the urgency and depth of transformation that the nation needs.

“I laugh when I read about someone who has never even set up a barber shop in his or her life promising young people employment. These are people who do not even understand how businesses run.

“The solution to national security challenges, the unemployment problem, high cost of petroleum products and basic items requires a new approach to handle which those who have never paid for anything they consumed in the past 23 years cannot understand.”