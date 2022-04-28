Drama As Actor Yul Edochie’s Second Wife Hails First Wife On Instagram

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, has reacted after the actor shared a photo of his first wife, assuring her that she’s his number one.

After unveiling Judy as his second wife on Wednesday, Yul on Thursday hailed his first wife, May, via an Instagram post.

He assured her that she’s the number woman in his life and that no one will ever take that place.

“NUMBER ONE. @mayyuledochie. Undisputed,” He wrote.”

Shortly after, Judy joined her husband in praising her co-wife in the comments section of the post.

“My beautiful lady, I see you,” she wrote.

Judy’s comment has, however, been met with heavy backlash.

@floscouture, “So they are catching cruise on top her pain. God go judge both of them true true”.

@madam__percy, “They are using us to catch cruise…period!”

@s.succexx, “Dem Dey use this woman catch cruise abi Ogun wan kee them”.

Yul Edochie caused a stir on social media when he announced his second marriage to colleague, Judy Austin, on Wednesday, April 27. He also revealed that he and Judy welcomed a son together.