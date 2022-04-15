Easter: Imbibe Christ’s Teachings Of Peace, Honesty, Love – Bauchi Gov Tells Christians

Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi State, has urged the state’s Christian faithful to absorb the characteristics of peace, honesty, love, and fear of God preached by Jesus Christ.

This was mentioned by the governor in his Easter address to the faithful on the occasion of Easter, when Christians commemorate Christ’s crucifixion, death, and resurrection, and he exhorted them to give gratitude to God for allowing them to witness and celebrate the season.

The governor recalled that, throughout his lifetime, Jesus Christ preached peace, honesty, love for one another, and, above all, fear of God, and urged everyone, regardless of religious affiliation, to acquire these characteristics and put them into practice.

He urged Christians to put Jesus Christ’s teachings into reality, including patience and self-denial in the face of all sinful acts, as well as serious thought and self-evaluation.

Governor Mohammed has encouraged the people of Bauchi State to put aside any ethnic, religious, or political divisions and live in peace and harmony with one another, stating that Bauchi State and the country as a whole require constant prayer to overcome their numerous issues.

He then took the opportunity to thank the people of the state for their patience and understanding in the face of the state’s economic troubles, which he described as a national issue that should be viewed as a temporary setback.

Mohammed added that as a people known for resilience, Nigerians would overcome its difficulty in no distant future.