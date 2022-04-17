Easter: Nigeria Will Not Fall Apart – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has called on Nigerians to pray for the nation and the Gateway State.

Abiodun, in his Easter message, stated that the sacrifice made by Christ through his death and resurrection is an “assurance that there is hope that the country will surmount its present challenges.”

While felicitating Christian faithful, Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, called on the people to have sober reflections, particularly, at this moment the nation is facing insecurity and economic downturn.

The governor, who enjoined them to celebrate moderately, also urged them to be their brothers’ keepers; noting the essence of the celebration is to show love and good neighbourliness.