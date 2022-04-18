Easter: Osinbajo Prays For Restoration, Prosperity In Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has assured Nigerians of the restoration of peace and a more prosperous future for all regardless of current challenges.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Sunday in a chat with journalists shortly after the Easter Sunday service at the State House Chapel, Aso Villa, Abuja.

“My message is really a prayer. The resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ is a defining moment for us Christians. And one of the most important things to bear in mind is the resuscitation of hope,” the VP was quoted as saying in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Laolu Akande.

“Where there is despair, I pray that hope would be restored, where there is fear, I pray that there is courage and confidence. Where there is deprivation, I pray that there is prosperity, and there is abundance.”

The Vice President added that “there may be things that appear dead but the power of the resurrection is one that assures us that life will come after death, so we are completely confident especially for our country that everywhere we suffer deprivation, there will be restoration, and that is the promise of the resurrection.”