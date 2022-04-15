Easter: Reinforce Your Trust, Hope For Greater Nigeria – Akeredolu Urges Nigerians

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has asked Nigerians to refocus their trust and hope for a better country.

In his Easter address, the Governor stated that despite the numerous challenges facing the country, the people’s optimism and trust are the seeds needed to overcome the obstacles and birth a stronger and better country.

While emphasizing the importance of the state and the country as a whole reflecting on the meaning of the season by demonstrating love, forgiveness, and compassion to one another, Akeredolu highlighted Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection as a sign of sacrifice and renewed hope for believers.

In the Easter message which was issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor emphasised that “we must invest our trust in God and work hard to emplace good governance in all levels of government.

He also assured the residents of the state of adequate security of lives and property all through the Easter celebration.

The governor added that the security agencies alongside the Amotekun corps had been positioned in strategic locations across the state to ensure a peaceful celebration.