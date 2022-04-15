Easter: Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Christians, Preaches Harmony

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has congratulated Christians on the anniversary of Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection, urging them to imitate his values of humility, patience, and compassion.

Sanwo-Olu, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, issued a statement on Friday urging Nigerians, particularly Christians, to embrace the occasion to seek the face of God for continued peace in Lagos State and the end of insurgency and other security concerns in the country.

He also urged the state’s Christian faithful to continue to live in peace and cooperation with followers of other faiths, adding that Jesus taught and exemplified a number of lessons, including good neighborliness, selflessness, and patience.

“I wish all Lagosians and Christians across the country and other parts of the world, Happy Easter as we celebrate God’s greatest sacrifice to mankind. Events leading to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ were epochal in the annals of Christianity and humanity. They remind us of his virtues of sacrifice, love, harmony and peaceful coexistence among humanity,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“As Christians, this period offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation. The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ typify love, affection and tolerance. It also marked the end of evil and the beginning of good deeds. I want to urge us to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by positively impacting the lives of friends, colleagues, associates, neighbours and family members.

“As we celebrate this year’s Easter, I want to urge Christian faithful in the State to continue to pray for continuous peace in our dear State, Lagos and end to insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and other insecurity challenges in Nigeria.”