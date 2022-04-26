EFCC Bursts Syndicate That Duped Kwara Emir N33m

Men of the Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested one Fidelis Poor over connivance to defraud a first class traditional ruler in Kwara State to the tune of over N33.3 million.

The victim, Idris Sero Abubakar, is the emir of Okuta in Baruten LGA and former member of the House of Representatives.

Fidelis (30), who hails from Stwue in Konshisha LGA of Benue State, alongside other suspects (still at large) conspired to defraud the monarch on the guise that he (Fidelis) had a container of goods meant for the development of Okuta community due for clearance at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

After several failed efforts to get back his money, the emir petitioned the anti-graft agency.

In the petition dated November 30, 2021, the emir stated that a group of fraudsters who operated as a syndicate called him on phone sometime last year that he had a container to clear in Abuja and requested for the said amount for clearance.

The monarch stated that the syndicate provided different accounts for him to pay the money into for the clearance of the goods, one of which had the name Fidelis Poor.

According to him, the fraudsters thereafter asked him to call “Evangelist Rose Marry Oni (JP)” for handing over of the container.

The commission said it commenced investigation into the matter upon the receipt of the petition which led to his (Fidelis) arrest.