Electoral Act: Your Election Can Be Annulled, Gbajabiamila Tells Appointees Yet To Resign

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has recommended political appointees seeking elected seats to resign, warning that if they refuse, their elections may be nullified.

On the sidelines of a paper he delivered at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, he made the call to Channels Television in London on Thursday (Chatham House).

He believes that Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022, which requires political appointees to resign before running for office in the following election, should be followed.

“There was a reason for every law. And that particular provision had a reason behind it,” the lawmaker said. “It had mischief it sought to cure and we all know what that mischief is.”

While some appointees have followed the provision, he said others “remain obstinate for want of a better word and hide under the cover that there is a court decision that has nullified that provision.

“But then, there is also a court decision that said that nullification by the court should not be executed as of yet. Then, there has also been an appeal by the National Assembly to set it aside.

“So, invariably, it is a personal decision that they have to make. Therefore, the risk they run at the end of it all is if the court does find that the National Assembly was well within its rights to make such a provision that you are contesting an election while still a political appointee, then you are on a very serious risk of having your election bid annulled”.