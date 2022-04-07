Every Region Wants To Leave Because Nigeria Itself Has Seceded From Humanity — Wole Soyinka

Prof Wole Soyinka, the Nigerian Nobel laureate, has said Nigeria is gradually seceding from humanity.
Soyinka spoke in Lagos State on Thursday at a media session titled, “Forget the past, forfeit the future: A nation seceding from humanity.”
According to him, the widespread cases of injustices in Nigeria and the disposition of the leaders as well as citizens to such show that the country is gradually losing its sense of humanity.
Soyinka noted that various ethnic groups in several parts of the country had expressed interests to secede from Nigeria because the country itself had parted away with what it meant to be human.
He said, “Nigeria is seceding from humanity, you talk about IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra), they want to secede, the Oodua wants to secede, there was a time the Arewa groups wanted to secede, sometimes or the other, somebody wants to secede. Kaduna has decided they want to secede by bringing in mercenaries to come and run the state, but the whole nation is seceding from humanity itself.
“We ought to redefine what is human by what we do and what we condone.”