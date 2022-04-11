Ex-Governor’s Daughter, Orode Reacts After Pastor Said Osinachi ‘Suffered And Died In The Lord’

After popular social media pastor, Newton claimed that gospel singer, Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu, suffered and died in the Lord, Orode Uduaghan, the daughter of former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, has reacted.

Recall that Pastor Newton said that, Osinachi might have died in the Lord after God asked her to stay in the abusive marriage.

Disagreeing with the cleric’s post, Orode said that domestic violence is not what the Bible means by long suffering.

“This is a problem, a real problem! This culture of oppression disguised as Christianity is not of God. Stop it! Stop it!,” she said.

“Her own cup of suffering was to be beaten not for Christ but from a man’s ego or whatever his excuse was. Stop it!

“So you think God is happy she died in a domestic violence situation? He mourns and weeps for her. He is heartbroken. There is no where WELL DONE reward here. Only a heartbroke father has to receive his child home before her time.”

See post