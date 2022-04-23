Extortion Of Intakes Embarrassing To Government, Says Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, stated on Friday that reports of extortion of fresh intakes at training camps and institutes under the Ministry of Interior are becoming serious and embarrassing.

He cautioned the culprits that such unprofessional and unethical behavior would not be tolerated by the government.

Aregbesola issued the cautions at the start of the third and fourth quarter performance evaluation of the Ministry and its agencies/services at the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps headquarters in Sauka, Abuja.

The Minister, who would not name the agencies extorting new applicants and intakes at their training camps, stated that the government would not tolerate such behavior anywhere.

Aregbesola said the performance evaluation was required to address gaps and visible lapses, and he addressed the management staff of agencies and senior officials of the Ministry.

While recognizing that the ministry and its agencies still have a lot of work to do, Aregbesola believes they have performed admirably overall.

In appraising the performance of the Ministry, Aregbesola said:” I must say that our services have improved tremendously and quite noticeably too, with the presentation of our performance at the Second Ministerial Retreat organized by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation which was applauded and well received.”