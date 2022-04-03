FAAN Apologises For Power Outage At MMIA

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has sent an apology to the public for the power outage at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Mrs Faithful Hope-ivbaze, the spokesperson for FAAN, in a statement in Lagos on Saturday, said the outage occurred at about 11.15 p.m on April 1.

“FAAN wishes to apologise to passengers and other airport users that witnessed a temporary power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 23: 15 hours yesterday, April 1, 2022.

“The outage, which was as a result of yesterday’s rain, that came with very fierce winds and storms, a natural occurrence, affected one of our feeders and consequently resulted in the temporary disruption of power supply at the D wing of the airport.

“However, our engineers quickly discovered the fault and liaised with the Ejigbo duty/area control office of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria and together resolved the problem.

“Normalcy has since been restored at the affected area,” she said.