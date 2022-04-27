Fayemi Consults Akeredolu Over Presidential Bid, Says He’ll Drive Nigeria In Right Direction

Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, visited Rotimi Akeredolu, his Ondo state counterpart, on Tuesday to seek advice on his presidential bid.

Fayemi, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is yet to formally declare his interest.

In January, the Ekiti governor raised an alarm over the plot of some persons in the APC to “de-market him as the 2023 presidential election draws near”.

Fayemi, who is the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), met with Akeredolu at the exco chambers of the governor’s office in Ondo state.

He stated that he was in the state to consult with the governor ahead of the APC presidential primary election.

Also Read: 2023: With My Track Record, I’ll Excel As Nigeria’s President – Gov Emmanuel

“Governor Fayemi said he was in the state for consultation ahead of the APC presidential primary election, stressing that the move is about making fundamental changes in the lives of the people,” the Ekiti governor was quoted in a statement by Richard Olatunde, chief press secretary to Akeredolu.

“Dr. Fayemi said he has the courage, knowledge, capacity, competence, experience and the Omoluabi virtues to drive the country in the right direction and bring the desired development in the country.

“The NGF chair equally solicited the prayers and support of all for his ambition, saying the project is a collective one.

“While saying that national cohesion is being challenged in the country, Governor Fayemi promised to engender national unity that everybody is yearning for.”