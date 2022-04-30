Fayose: I’ll Appoint Minister Of Stomach Infrastructure If Elected President

Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, has stated that if elected president of Nigeria, he will appoint a “Minister of Stomach Infrastructure.”

Fayose said this to reporters shortly after appearing before the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential Screening Committee in Abuja on Friday.

When the committee questioned his stomach infrastructure strategy while he was governor of Ekiti State, the former governor said he made it clear that it would be part of his policies if he were elected president.

“I made it clear that I will have a minister of stomach infrastructure and welfare of the people,” he stated.

He, however, added that as much as tarring roads and providing other infrastructure was good, that would not be sufficient for hungry citizens.

“So, for me, stomach infrastructure is part of being supportive of the ordinary Nigerian.

“Stomach infrastructure under my watch as president of Nigeria, will be a major theme.

“No one is saying here that you will not do the needful in terms of developing the country, part of development is the welfare and well-being of the people.”