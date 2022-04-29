FG To Procure Aircraft To Fight Bushfires – Aregbesola

Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, has revealed that the federal government intends to purchase aircraft for the Federal Fire Service’s six zonal bases to tackle wildfires, bushfires, and other large-scale fires that require aerial attacks.

Aregbesola said this during a ceremony in Abuja honoring the new Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Jaji Olola Abdulganiyu.

While asking the incoming FFS chief to live up to expectations, the minister stated that the FFS’ primary challenge is to tackle wildfires, bushfires, and other large-scale fires that necessitate aircraft operations.

Also Read: Passport Issuance To Be Fully Digitalised Before End Of 2022 – Aregbesola

He said: “We have initiated an arrangement with the Nigeria Airforce to use their planes to waterbomb fires of that nature from the air. It is my sincere hope that you will see this through.

“Our projection is to have our own aircraft in the six zonal bases.”

He also said, henceforth, armed security personnel would be accompanying firefighters to fire scenes to prevent attacks on personnel and equipment by hoodlums.