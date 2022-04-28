Filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu Knocks Women Who Condemn Polygamy Online But Date Married Men

Popular film maker, Ugezu Ugezu has tackled women who come online to condemn polygamy but still date married men.

This comes after veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie revealed his second wife, welcoming a baby with her.

Social media users expressing their disapproval had condemned the actor for taking a second wife.

Ugezu has now taken to social media to ask who are those dating married men if a lot of women come online to condemn polygamy.

Excerpt from his post reads:

“ALL THE LADIES IN OUR SOCIETY CONDEMN POLYGAMY ONLINE. Who then are the ladies dating married men offline? SPIRITS, I GUESS?”

