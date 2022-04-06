Five Things To Know About Rita Dominic’s Fiancee, Fidelis Anosike

Wedding bells are ringing for Actress and producer, Rita Dominic.

The Nollywood veteran will tie the knot with her fiancee, Fidelis Anosike, on April 18th and 19th in Imo State, to who she had secretly gotten engaged some time back.

On Tuesday, the beautiful lovebirds went viral on the internet after they released their pre-wedding photos.

Below are five things to know about Mr Anosike.

1. Fidelis Anosike hails from Umeri in Anambra State. He is 56 years old.

2. He is the publisher of Daily Times and founder of Folio Media Group.

3. Anosike graduated from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in 1990 according to his LinkedIn profile at the age of 24 years.

4. He studied creative arts and applied fine arts.

5. He founded Folio Communications Limited after graduating from the University of Benin, while he was 24-year-old.