From Nigeria to Kenya for a Safari: 7 Incredible Places to Visit

In a world plagued by mental health issues, experts suggest a host of natural remedies as the cure to such psychological concerns.

One of these remedies is interaction with wildlife and what better way to do that than on a Kenya safari? According to psychologists, wildlife viewing has been proven to evoke feelings of relaxation and stress reduction in humans.

Through spotting different animals, identifying them, and the general feeling of awe that comes with the experience, we are able to step back from our daily problems and worries. The activity prompts the mind to appreciate nature’s splendor and all the good that comes with it.

Shared wildlife encounters with your friends and family may just be the thing you need to restore balance in yourself and your loved ones.

On a Kenya beach and wildlife safari, there are plenty of options to choose from, meaning your Kenya vacation will be an adventure packed one.

Below are just some of the phenomenal safari destinations you can explore while on a Kenya safari holiday and the amazing creatures you are likely to find there.

Maasai Mara Kenya

The Maasai Mara game reserve offers some of the most incredible wildlife safari tours in the world.

Picture vast picturesque plains populated by over 90 species of animals led by the Big Five (lion, buffalo, elephant, leopard, and rhino). The Mara is opulent with these big beasts and as a visitor, you are assured of spotting a healthy dose of them.

It provides a breathtaking Kenya safari no matter your age and is an excellent bonding opportunity for the youngsters and older folk alike.

Other animals found in Maasai Mara Kenya include zebra, wildebeest, cheetah, jackals, hyena, and many more.

For an even more optimal experience, you could opt to visit during the peak season (July- October), when the park hosts the annual wildebeest migration.

Samburu National Park

How about a visit to a park that has been known for its unusual animal friends?

As far as Kenya safari destinations go, the Samburu National Park is unique due to the personalities of some of its wildlife. It is home to Kamunyak, a lioness with a soft spot for Oryx calves.

While other predators are predisposed to make a quick meal of baby Oryxes and other herbivores, not Kamunyak. On two occasions, she has adopted and zealously guarded the Oryx calves, astounding visitors and scientists alike.

Besides Kamunyak, other animals found at the park include Dik-Diks, waterbucks, gazelles, leopards, lions, baboons, buffalos and hippos.

The Aberdares

Lovers of cool weather, waterfalls and quiet greenery will fall in love with the Aberdares National Park.

It is endowed with scenic volcanic mountain ranges (don’t worry they are all dormant).

The park also boasts of a selection of rare animals. These include the black leopard, black serval cat, and the eastern bongo. Also present are some of the more common species such as elephants, lions, and buffaloes.

If a cool, quiet, yet scenic Kenya vacation is what you crave, the Aberdares is definitely worth a try.

Nairobi National Park

Making the Nairobi National Park part of your Kenya safari holiday is ideal for those who visit Kenya for brief periods.

The park has the distinction of being located close to the capital’s Central Business District (CBD) while retaining the mystique that Kenya’s wildlife reserves are known for.

Unlike the zoos found in most cities, the park has lions, giraffes, leopards, gazelles, and a host of other creatures roaming freely in its grasslands.

Visitors can enjoy lunch at some of the designated picnic sites around the park as they take in the views.

You may also enlist the services of a tour guide who will avail a safari vehicle and a driver/ guide to take you on a game drive around the park.

Amboseli National Park

Amboseli is one of the top five places in Africa with an affluent elephant population.

In this regard, the park is only rivaled by Chobe National park in Botswana. Currently, Amboseli boasts more than 1600 elephants besides other animal species.

Did you know that a male African elephant can weigh as much as 6 tons! Get to see plenty of these mammoth creatures, as they serenely stroll around the park.

The coast

A Kenya beach and wildlife safari is never complete without a trip down to the Kenyan coast.

The sun, sand, and laid back lifestyle of the warm and hospitable coastal people is a balm for anyone seeking to relax and take a break from the daily stresses of life.

The postcard perfect beaches of the coastal towns of Watamu, Malindi, Lamu, Diani, Kilifi, and Mombasa have travelers spell bound.

It is a destination that indeed lives up to the phrase ‘hakuna matata’ (no worries).

Some of the activities you can look forward to include skydiving in Diani, deep sea fishing, scuba diving, snorkeling, dolphin watching, romantic dhow rides, kite surfing, and swimming.

Lake Nakuru National Park

Bird and wildlife lovers will find Lake Nakuru national park worth a visit as it plays host to so many animal and avian species.

Wildlife safari tours to Lake Nakuru also come with stunning vistas thanks to the lake and its striking flock of pink flamingos.

These birds are fond of the alkaline lake as it provides them with food. Also found in these waters are dozens of hippos.

Meanwhile, the landed part of the park is home to rhinos, leopards, giraffes, waterbucks, zebras, elands, lions, buffalo, among other species.

It is the perfect site for stunning photographs, not to mention a wide exposure to different species.