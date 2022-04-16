Funke Akindele Breaks Silence Amid Rumored Rift Between Her And Husband’s Baby Mama

Popular Nigerian Actress, Funke Akindele, and wife to Nigerian filmmaker, JJC Skillz, has reacted after one of her husband’s baby mamas, Mella, came for her family on social media.

Mella had posted a photo online where she revealed the faces of Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s twin boys for the world to see despite the couple keeping it under wraps for years.

Taking to her social media page, The ‘Jenifa’ star shared a post on her Instagram story as she appeared to react to Mella’s rant.

The Actress who has been the subject of a lot of social media “hot takes” since her step-son alleged that living with her for two years wasn’t a great experience, wrote,

“May we never be judged on the court of public opinion. Amen in Jesus name.”

