Funke Akindele Explains Why She Hides Her Children’s Faces

Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele has revealed why she keeps her children’s faces away from public eye.

During a chat with Jide Okonjo, the filmmaker who recently celebrated her husband’s birthday declared that she and her husband are already well known in the media space and it will only be right if she saves the children from all the attention that fame brings.

Akindele also stated that she is already open with every other aspect of her life but will want to protect the children from the public gaze.

The actress said;

“Don’t you see my home? Don’t you see my husband? Don’t you see the back of my children?

“How is that one private? The children’s face is that what you are trying to say? No.

“When they are old enough, they should show their faces if they want to. But for now, I don’t want them to show their faces. I want them to have their lives and enjoy it.

“Their dad and I are already in the public eye. They are children, don’t forget. They are children . They are vulnerable so you have to just keep them away, keep them safe.

“Let them go to school, let them enjoy their lives without “Ah!” that’s Jenifa’s son. That’s JJC’s son. Ah see his leg, see his face” Leave them private!”