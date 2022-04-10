Give Us Another Chance, Don’t Return PDP To Power, Lawan Begs Nigerians

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has appealed to Nigerians not to block the fulfillment of the promises the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) made to them by voting the party out.

Speaking at a town hall meeting organised by the Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, on Saturday, Lawan begged Nigerians to give that party another chance.

At the meeting, which held in Ilorin, the state capital, Oloriegbe declared his intention to run for another term.

The senate president had earlier performed the ground breaking of a rehabilitation centre at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Budo-Egba, Asa Local Government Area, and commissioned Idi-Isin Community Heatlh Centre, Okolowo Area of Ilorin, both of which Oloriegbe facilitated.

Lawan, however, warned Kwarans against returning past leadership in the state, noting that they now have public officials and representatives that were not foisted on them.

He told those at the town hall meeting that Oloriegbe has performed far better in the National Assembly than all those who occupied the senatorial seat before him.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Lawan’s predecessor, is among those who occupied the senatorial seat before Oloriegbe.

“I also want to call on all Nigerians to give APC another chance at all levels beyond 2023. We have promised Nigerians to continue to do our best and we would not renege on our promises”, Lawan said.