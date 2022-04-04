‘Give Us Your Guns’ — Soludo Offers Amnesty To Agitators In Anambra

Charles Soludo, governor of Anambra, has revealed that his administration has offered “amnesty” to agitators in the state.

Soludo spoke on Sunday in an interview with Channels Television.

On Sunday, gunmen reportedly attacked a patrol team of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, which led to the death of two operatives.

Amid the violent attacks, hoodlums are still enforcing the sit-at-home order which has been suspended by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Speaking on the development, Soludo stated that his administration is ready to rehabilitate and offer skill acquisition training to those willing to surrender.

Also Read: Just In: IPOB Cancels ‘Sit At Home’ In Southeast

“Within the agitation movement, we have to agree that there are now factions. There are various factions. There is one led by one guy in Finland called Simon Ekpa,” he said.

“IPOB has come out to accuse that group of being the one behind much of the criminality taking place in the south-east. It is a very huge positive development.

“A lot of them in the bush out there are having camps here and there. They come out to kidnap and kill. Once we isolate all the groups that are not involved in this, then we can focus on the criminals.

“We have also offered them some kind of amnesty. Come out, give us your guns, we are prepared to give you training in whatever skills, even if we have to raise resources to empower you to become useful partners in the development of society.”