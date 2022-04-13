Governor Umahi Denies Dropping Presidential Ambition For Senate

Ebonyi State Governor and presidential hopeful, Dave Umahi, has denied dropping his ambition of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari for the Senate come 2023.

He described the claims suggesting that he had backed out of the race for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as senseless, malicious, and cowardly fabricated falsehood peddled by some mischievous persons.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ebongi, Uchenna Orji, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: Politicians Should Have Retirement Age, Says Umahi

“We restate for the pleasure of progressive Nigerians home and in the diaspora that the falsehood trending currently in social media that Governor Umahi has dropped his ambition for Senate is nothing but the empty and vaunting architecture of political charlatans who are intimidated by the tall and admirable hallmarks of leadership excellence recorded by Governor Umahi,” Orji said.

Orji, who described the sponsors of the rumour as political jobbers, stated that they were being monitored and would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He stressed that Governor Umahi’s presidential ambition was unwavering and alive in the hearts of Nigerians.