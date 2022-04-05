Groom’s Best Man Steals Wedding Gifts In Kano

A groom’s best man has been arrested for allegedly stealing wedding gifts belonging to the bride worth N500,000 at Gaida area of Kumbotso LGA of Kano State.

The incident happened a week after the wedding as the suspect was in possession of the house keys of the couple.

According to Daily Trust, the vigilante commander of Gaida, Shekarau Ali, who confirmed the incident said the suspect got the keys from the relatives of the bride with the claim that he was going to hand them over to the groom.

Ali added that, “The groom asked for the return of the keys but he refused. When he saw that the couple had gone out of the house, he opened the house and stole the wedding boxes (gifts) and food items.”

He further stated that they are investigating him and will subsequently hand him over to the police.

Meanwhile, the suspect has confessed to the crime, stating that it was the devil that made him betray his friend and pleaded forgiveness.

However, the suspect said he contributed towards the wedding by spending more than N400,000 for the groom.