Group To Buy N50m Nomination Form For Dapo Abiodun

A group in the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, has raised a cheque of N50 million to purchase the 2023 governorship nomination and expression of interest forms for the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The organisation, under the aegis of Dapo Abiodun Mandate, stated that it was throwing its weight behind the second term bid of Abiodun as the state governor.

The Chairman of the group, Biyi Adeleye, disclosed this at a press briefing held on the premises of the Governor’s country home in Iperu-Remo on Monday.

Adeleye who is the Special Adviser on Political Affairs to the Governor, maintained that the group decided to support the second term bid because the governor completed all the abandoned projects of the past administration

He described the Abiodun as a silent achiever, adding that his administration has fulfilled all its promises.