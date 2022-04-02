‘He’ll Move Nigeria Forward’ — Support Group Endorses Amaechi For 2023 Presidency

Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, has been backed by the Secretariat, a group of concerned Nigerians, for the presidency in 2023.

The group claims that Amaechi has the “intellect, experience, and worth ethic” to lead Nigeria forward as president in 2023, according to an 86-page paper released by the group.

The transportation minister has not announced an interest in running for president in 2023.

“At the time he took office, River state was beset by many challenges including escalating violence, crumbling infrastructure, a dilapidated school system and weary citizens,” the group said.

“He brought the experience he had gained as the two-time speaker of the state house of assembly to bear as a governor — building bi-partisan relationships, implementing bold ideas and leading from the front.

“As much as Amaechi’s tribe and geo-political zone give him an advantage, he also has the advantage of being a candidate who is a true national figure – recognized all over Nigeria, with friends and allies across the length and breadth

of the country.

“Some people vying for office also have recognizable names but are identified so resolutely with their tribe or zone that they cannot be effective national consensus candidates. Few of Amaechi’s contenders have had the same opportunity or share the same disposition that allows him to travel to every state of the federation, forge alliances and build relationships.

“Amaechi is both a distinguished public servant and a consummate politician. Even his success as a minister overseeing the high-profile ministry of transportation, owes as much to his deep understanding of politics as to his impressive managerial capabilities.

“In a politically charged and complex nation like Nigeria, there is real value in having a politician at the helm. Someone who is able to navigate the murky waters of partisanship, who has the experience to foresee challenges before they arise and who simply knows how the game is played.”