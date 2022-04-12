Her Husband Used To Lock Her Out, She Always Looked Scared – Neighbours Speak On Late Osinachi’s Marital Woes

Since the demise of Osinachi Nwachukwu, the gospel singer known for her collaborative hit track ‘Ekwueme’, There have been allegations that her husband who also doubles as her manager was physically abusive to her.

Some of these sources added that it was the “constant beating and maltreatment” from her husband that made her illness worse.

Addressing the controversy surrounding Osinachi’s death, Mama Sarah, the house help of the family told The Cable newspaper that she has been working for the family for close to a year, but only visits the house three times a week to help with chores.

According to Mama Sarah, whenever she notices the couple quarrelling, Osinachi would dress up, leave the house and go to the church.

The newspaper also spoke with one of the neighbours who disclosed that she always hears Osinachi screaming and her husband addressing her with derogatory words.

She said their squabbles were constant, such that she worried if the husband was actually a pastor as he claimed to be.

Another neighbour, from whom Osinachi buys stockfish, said the few times she saw and conversed with her, the singer always looked “depressed, tensed and scared.”

Also, Musa, a gateman in the building behind Osinachi’s house, said the couple often fought, and that on several occasions, he had to scale the fence of the house to unlock the gate for the singer, whenever her husband locks her out.