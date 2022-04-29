How 370 Excited MTN Scholars received Scholarship Grants in Lagos, Abuja, and Owerri

Everyone loves to receive gifts. Whether it’s an exciting book, a box of chocolates, a game console, cash gifts, or even a scholarship.

There is always an excitement that comes with receiving something, especially when you really need it. This was the case when the newly inducted MTN scholars received the first installment of their scholarship at the award ceremonies recently held in Abuja, Lagos, and Owerri.

MTN Foundation recently awarded scholarships to three hundred and seventy young Nigerians. The scholarships included 300 scholarships for science and technology students, 60 scholarships to blind students, and 10 scholarships to the top best scoring UTME students.

The award venues in Lagos, Abuja and Owerri were filled with exhilaration and excited chatter of the newly inducted MTN scholars, as they all received the alerts of 200,000 for the first installment of their scholarship grant.

Nathaniel Nnate Ukwa, also known as Mr Blind Nigeria, and a recipient of the MTN Scholarship for the blind, expressed his excitement about receiving the scholarship, and how it would play a significant role in helping him secure a good education despite being visually impaired.

“As the popular saying goes, many are called but few are chosen, I am super excited to be among the chosen few to be a recipient of the MTN Foundation scholarship this year. As visually impaired students, the cost of our materials is high and to be included in society as a student, we need to get a lot of materials to aid our studies. Therefore, this scholarship means a lot to me”- Nathaniel said.

The MTN Scholarship for Science and Technology Students and Blind students is part of the MTN Foundation’s Youth Empowerment initiative. In the past 11 years, the foundation has awarded N3 billion worth of scholarships to over 4000 students and youths in Nigeria. The Scholarships is the foundation’s way of empowering young Nigerians.