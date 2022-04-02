How My Sorrow Disappeared When I Lost My Son In 2021 – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed how he got over the “deep sorrow” caused by the death of his son, Dare, in 2021.

Information Nigeria recalls that Dare had passed on on May 4, 2021 during his sleep in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he pastored a church.

Adeboye said a text message from one of his spiritual daughters reversed the trend of events following the death of his 42-year-old son in last may.

The 80-year-old preacher, said God is a Carrier, who carries burden, sorrow and problems provided one has the disposition of a child.

Adeboye stated this while speaking during the April 2022 Holy Ghost Service at the international headquarters of the church along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Signs and Wonders’, on Friday night, the elder Adeboye said children are proofs that God is a Miracle Worker, a Covenant-Keeper, a Burden-Bearer and the Defence of the Defenceless.

He said, “When I lost my son last year (2021), then I was deeply in sorrow, I got a text (message) from one of my (spiritual) daughters that suddenly turned the tide. What she wrote was simply this: Daddy, let God carry you.”