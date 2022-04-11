I Am Not In A Toxic Relationship – Funmi ‘Morili’ Awelewa Swears, Debunks Domestic Violence Rumour

Nollywood actress, Funmi Awelewa Morili has reacted after she made headlines for going through domestic violence.

A popular Nigerian blog, Gistlover had earlier reported that Funmi Awelewa was recently beaten up by lover, Tola who she allegedly snatched from her friend.

Telling her own side of the story, Funmi Awelewa took to her verified Instagram page to assure fans and family that she is fine and not going through any form of domestic violence.

She added that she will be on her heels if such occurs. Funmi Awelewa also begged her concerned friends not to worry about her because she’s fine and fully concentrating on taking care of her sick mother. She wrote:

“After this post, if you ask me about anything Walai, Epe lemagba. Cus I just started putting my life in shape. Last year was tough that I couldn’t attend a lot of event + locations. I didn’t see anyone, I was all alone with my predicament. I spent more than I earned on hospital bills and drugs yet I’m still smiling. Only few colleagues/friends reach out to my family. I’m grateful God didn’t put us to shame.



“For the record, I’m not in any abusive relationship and I can never lower my standard for such. I’m not worthless, classless and trust me, no man can turn me to an object of ridicule. If such happens, I will opt out without thinking twice.

Please, Edakun, enough of ngbatingbati… I need full concentration to take care of this old woman. Don’t stress me with “Are you sure?”Feel free to believe whatever you read and leave me alone. Eseun!!!🙏🏼 “

Funmi Awelewa further added this cryptic message below: Recall that Nollywood actress, Yewande Adekoya-Abiodun’s marriage of 8 years hit the rocks due to infidelity on the part of the husband, actor and producer, Ishola Abiodun and continuous infliction of emotional abuse on the actress.