I Have No Son Grown Enough To Declare, Says Tinubu On Osinbajo’s Presidential Bid

Bola Tinubu, a presidential candidate, claims he does not have a son old enough to run in the 2023 election.

The remark occurred just hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo announced his candidacy for president.

Tinubu met with 12 APC governors in Abuja shortly after Osinbajo proclaimed his presidential ambition.

“My mission is to seek collaboration, support, and encouragement of my party — the APC for my ambition and mission to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and succeed President Muhammadu Buhari,” Tinubu told the press after meeting with the governors.

When asked about his reaction to his “son’s” presidential declaration, the former Lagos governor claimed he has no son who is old enough to run for president.

“I have no son grown enough to declare,” Tinubu responded.