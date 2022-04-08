I Have Seen The Mess To Be Cleaned Up In Nigeria – Buhari

After three failed efforts at becoming Nigeria’s president, President Muhammadu Buhari stated on Friday that he is determined to clean up the country’s problems.

“Having served as a military Head of State, and returned to politics to serve as a President, after losing three elections, I have seen the system of accountability in the country, and the mess to be cleaned up.”

According to a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina, Buhari said this while visiting a delegation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) led by its President, Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo.

Buhari praised the institute’s contributions to guaranteeing probity, accountability, and transparency, but urged more diligence and professionalism.

The President stated that his administration will continue to cooperate with experts in order to achieve measurable and consistent outcomes, and that professionals in numerous sectors, including accounting, give the strength and structure for strong economies.