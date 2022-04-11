‘I Want To Complete What I Started’ — Bindow, Adamawa Ex-Governor, Declares Reelection Bid

Jibrilla Bindow, former governor of Adamawa, has declared his interest to run for a second term in office on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bindow was governor of Adamawa between 2015 and 2019 after losing to Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made the announcement while speaking with journalists in Yola, Adamawa capital, on Monday.

Also Read: Campaign DG: We’ve Uncovered Plot To Block Ekweremadu From Contesting Enugu Governorship

The former governor stated that all those who have declared interest in contesting the governorship seat are qualified to contest the position, but they should give him a chance to complete what he started.

He stated that if elected, Adamawa people would witness more development in the state.

“I did a lot in the state when I was governor and I have many plans for the state, if hopefully reelected in 2023,” NAN quoted him as saying.