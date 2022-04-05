‘I Want To Deliver Good Governance’ — Oshiomhole Declares Senatorial Bid

Former governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole has declared his interest in contesting a senatorial seat at the 2023 elections.

Oshiomhole is seeking to represent Edo north in the upper legislative chamber. Francis Alimikhena is the current senator representing the district.

He made this announcement while speaking on Monday at an event to mark his 70th birthday in Edo.

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated that as senator, the interests of Edo north would not be ignored.

The former governor said he declared his intention now because the party has been able to resolve its leadership crisis.

“It is true that for quite some time, many of our people have asked me, ‘why don’t you contest for the senate?’ And I said ‘first, APC had a crisis; let us fix the party and have a convention’,” he said.

“Now that we have a strong party on ground, I’m convinced that this is the time to proceed to the next leg of the conversion — ‘who will lead us, represent the people?’

“As I have spoken for Nigeria as the president of the NLC before — as a non-state actor — I believe that as a senator and with your support, your interest cannot be ignored in the red chamber in Abuja. With you supporting the project [for me] to be the senator, I will be the senator representing Edo north.

“I will personally speak to my brother, senator Francis Alimikhena, for two reasons. I want us to maintain the unity of Afemai land and leaders must lead by example. He knows the role I played in making him senator and he will be required to be the director-general of my campaign.

“I have determined to use the rest of my life — asking God to use me as His instrument — to influence the direction of governance and politics to deliver the greatest goods in the shortest possible time.

“I want to appreciate all of you for being here. I also decided there will be no food [for my birthday] because this is a fasting season, but there will be a small packet to entertain your family.”