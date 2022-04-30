“I Was Created To Live The Soft Life” – Actress Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels, has said that she was created to enjoy an easy existence and was not built for stress.

The mother of one made this assertion on Friday afternoon, April 29m, while she shared new adorable photos of herself on her official Instagram page.

”I was created to live the soft life, I’m not built for stress”, the billionaire wife captioned photos.

See her post below,

Meanwhile, Regina Daniels has revealed that her billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, always keeps her stress-free.

Regina who just returned to Nigeria after holidaying in Germany with her son, said that she had booked ticket for a flight to Delta state but her husband insisted she flew on private jet.

In her words ;

“Fun fact: I actually booked my ticket to delta because I am going for some jobs but by husband as always keeps me stress free and insisted I go on a jet even if he’s is outta town. The funniest part is he watched me book my tickets for myself and staffs until I came to tell him i was leaving and he said “just go straight to the private wing the plane is waiting for you”.