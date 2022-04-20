I Won’t Be At Your Funeral, Nigerian Singer Tells Mum

Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, has said she will not attend the funeral of her mother.

In a tweet, the singer said despite knowing that she was assaulted by her mother’s husband, she refused to take action.

Temmie said she doesn’t hate her mother because the system gives women like her nothing.

Her tweet read, “My mother is a pastor and she believes deep in her heart, she’s a good person, I love her to bits.

“But I don’t trust the woman that birthed me, She has stayed with her husband even despite the fact that I have not returned home for almost 10 years, Oluwa Yemisi, I love you, but your other children will bury you, I will not be at your funeral.

“And the reason I don’t necessarily hate her is, I know the system gives women like her nothing, she is nothing without her husband. I see women like her everyday, risking their peace for no good men, but A child is too big a price to pay for a man who isn’t shit.

“Anyways, I’ve always wanted to get this off my chest. He isn’t the only person who has done shit like this to me, but the only one I still have to interact with and I refuse to let that continue. Anyone who has dealt with mental health issues knows that Nigerians are evil

“I’ve been in so many situations with people using my mental health as an excuse to hurt me, at my lowest and most psychotic I’ve seen people treat me like shit, which is why i carry myself like God, I have actually been to hell and back.

“She asked me why I never confronted him if I wasn’t lying, so I did just that last year, did she believe me? Nooo Yoruba women can die for man biko.”

Two days ago, a Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis, created a storm on social media when she said she would not be at the funeral of her father when he dies.

Toplis took to her Instagram page to describe her father in the most unpleasant way, boasting that he would die before her.

The actress made the statement while reacting to a tweet by a user who had alleged that his own father was a church elder and a woman beater.

Reacting to the post, she had said, “I thought we are the only ones that have a U$ELE$$ father. He is an Elder in the church too.

“We are in the same boat, my mother left my father too for many reasons ranging from Laziness, lousiness, cheating, senselessness, foolishness, beating in fact Everything bad.

“Do you know what? She is the WINNER for leaving alive. I grew up wondering what the h€ll made my mother marry such an AWFUL man. I won’t even attend his burial even if I am in Nigeria talk more of crying. The most interesting part is none of my siblings will either. Except for my brother the first son just to fulfil the native and custom law.

“Yes, he will die before us because he came to this world before the US! N/B his burial will be nothing to write home about. Just open the ground and throw him in at the corner of our house beside the garden Oh Yes that is where he belongs! Of course, he knows this already!”