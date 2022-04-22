If Elected President, Bandits Would Flee When They Hear My Name, Says Wike

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has expressed that elected president, bandits would flee when they hear his name.

He made this claim while speaking at a meeting with delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Taraba state on Thursday.

The Rivers State helmsman said he would take the war to them.

The governor has indicated interest in flying PDP’s flag in the 2023 presidential election.

The presidential hopeful stated that he would make Nigerians happy because he has the capacity to solve the country’s problems.

“The one problem that our PDP government must solve is to bring down the level of insecurity in this country otherwise there is no way the economy can grow,” he said.

“When bandits hear my name they will run because I will take the war to them. I will be the commander- in-chief in action.

“I will be commanding in projects, in security, in agriculture and the economy together with the armed forces. I’ll be commanding every aspect of life that will make Nigerians happy. This is because I have the capacity to solve the problems of Nigeria.”

Wike said state police are key to tackling the insecurity the country faces.

“You cannot stop this insecurity if you don’t have state police. You must have state police, there is no two ways about it,” he said.

“Having a state police does not mean you will not have a federal police. All over the federal system, even councils have their own police so that you employ people who know the environment.

“You cannot take a stranger to Manbila, it will take him years to understand that place. You can’t take a stranger and go to Donga or Chanchangi. So, you need people who know the environment so they will be able to take care of the place.”