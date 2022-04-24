If We Don’t Win 2023 Elections, Forget PDP For Life – Wike To Anambra Stakeholders

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, may lose its relevance if it does not win the Presidential election in 2023.

Wike made the assertion during a meeting with stakeholders and delegates of the party in Anambra State on Saturday, after declaring his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the upcoming presidential election.

The governor urged party members to set aside their personal feelings and do everything necessary to help the party reclaim power in 2023.

He claimed that he had defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress and that he would win the presidential election.

He said, “I didn’t send anybody to you, because I have respect for you. We have been in the opposition since 2015 and if we don’t win this election in 2023, we can as well forget PDP. And so, everything must be done to win this election.

“No sentiment should be brought in and of all the aspirants, whether the person is from Anambra, Sokoto, Imo, look at all of us, who can withstand APC in this election? it is me.”