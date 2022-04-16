I’ll Soon Date Drake —Toke Makinwa

Nigerian On-Air Personality, Toke Makinwa, has expressed her interest in dating Canadian rapper Drake.

The media personality disclosed this in her latest Instagram Stories on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Toke Makinwa said she’s joining a new family that will make her super wealthy enough to get any man she wants.

Stating it clearly, Toke Makinwa said she is almost rich enough to date Drake and she will soon date the wordsmith.

“Joining a new family today. I’m almost rich enough to afford to date drake o. Someone tell him I’m coming for him,” she wrote.

See the screenshot below.