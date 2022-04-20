I’ll Turn Nigeria Into Productive Nation, Says Obi

Peter Obi, a presidential hopeful for the Peoples Democratic Party, has promised party supporters in Enugu State that if given the chance to govern the country, he will rescue Nigeria from its current economic troubles.

Obi, who was in Enugu to meet with members of the party’s state executive, bemoaned Nigeria’s deteriorating economic fortunes, blaming it on the country’s weak civilian leadership from 1999 to the present.

The former governor of Anambra state, speaking to the press shortly after the meeting at the party’s secretariat, bemoaned the country’s debt burden.

Obi warned that if nothing was done immediately to change the status quo, the country will be farther in debt.

“We even borrow to service debts. What we are sharing is finished. We need wealth creators. We need to move Nigeria from a consumptive nation into a productive nation.

“The problem of Nigeria is leadership. The cumulative effect of the failure of our leadership in the past decades is what we are suffering from now. So we just have to do things right. Countries don’t fail overnight.”

The PDP presidential aspirant asserted that the best way to save Nigeria from its present economic woes was to shoot up the production sector by ensuring that all borrowings are channeled into the productive sector.