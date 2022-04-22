I’m A Fool For Trying To Change A Hoe Into A Housewife – BBNaija Star Ike Onyema Throws Shade

Years after splitting from former bbnaija housemate, Ike Onyema has thrown shade at a woman he dated.

Recall that Ike is a former Big Brother Naija reality star, who dated co-star Mercy Eke in the Big Brother Naija house and had a break-out reality show with her after they left the house.

However the break-out reality show was short-lived as the pair’s love relationship crashed soon after.

Today Ike took to TikTok to share a video where he referred to himself as a “big fool.”

The caption on the post reads: “When I remember how I tried to change a ho3 into a housewife.”

