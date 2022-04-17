“I’m A Happy Single Mother, I’ve Moved On”- Korra Obidi Tackles Trolls (VIDEO)

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has revealed she is happily single.

Korra Obidi and her American Husband, Justin Dean have been in the news following widespread divorce reports over infidelity claims in their marriage.

The two of them have at different times passed digs at each other since the issue got to the public space with divorce news hovering over their marriages.

During a new Instagram live session with fans, Nigerians who are not pleased with their decision to divorce each other, urged the Dancer to quit her single mum status and reconcile with her husband.

Reacting, Korra stated that she never planned to be a single mother but since it has happened, she has no choice than to accept it and move on.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW