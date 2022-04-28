I’m Desperate To Make Nigeria Work — Obi

Peter Obi, a presidential hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stated that he is not yearning to be president, but rather keen to see Nigeria function when he assumes the reins of power.

Obi, a two-term governor of Anambra State and the PDP’s vice presidential candidate in 2019 said this in Yenagoa on Wednesday when he paid a visit to Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri.

Governor Diri’s spokesman, Daniel Alabrah, cited Obi as stating in a statement that Nigeria was a magnificent country with enormous potential, and that he was keen “to transform the nation away from a consumer economy to a producing economy.”

He emphasized that Nigeria was not operating because of the country’s unproductive state, which he described as unacceptable to the country’s young, clever, and intelligent populace.

The presidential hopeful, who compared the contribution of the agricultural value chain to Nigeria’s economy to oil income, condemned the country’s food production neglect.