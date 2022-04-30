I’m Not In Presidential Race To Step Down For Anybody, Says Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, a presidential hopeful running on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, has stated that he will remain in the race till the presidential primary date.

On May 28, a primary will be held to choose a candidate to represent the PDP in the presidential election of 2023.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine, speaking after appearing before the party’s screening committee in Abuja on Friday, said the exercise was successful, adding that members of the committee are among PDP’s “most experienced members.”

Also Read: 2023: Ken Nnamani Officially Declares For Presidency

“I was very excited to see them. It was a very straightforward exercise. I’m looking forward to robust engagement with Nigerians in the coming days and weeks,” he said.

“It is going to be exciting. Anyone who feels Dele Momodu is here to waste time or to step down for somebody, tell them that Dele Momodu is a man of principle.

“My message to the delegates is that they should not sell their conscience; they should vote their conscience.

“I don’t have money but I have integrity, I have a reputation, I have a global brand. Our founding fathers in Nigeria, chief Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe — they all had journalism background.”