I’m That Courageous Leader Nigeria Needs, Says Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, provided reasons on Wednesday for why he is the ideal candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He claimed to be the bold one who could come in and bring about the essential transformation and growth across the country.

Tinubu addressed at a one-day meeting in Lagos with the existing Speakers and Deputy Speakers of APC-led states. The theme of the event is ‘The Legislature, Changing Times, and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey.’

He said, “Accelerated development of our nation is about thinking and doing, and I am ready to do that again because I am a thinker and doer.

“Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria. Nigeria needs drastic courageous changes that will bring revenue and I am that courageous one it needs.

“I was raised to be courageous and this has been working for me. I want to bring same to bear as president of Nigeria.”