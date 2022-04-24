Imo Explosion: Buhari Orders Clampdown On Illegal Refineries

President Muhammadu Buhari has called the explosion of an illegal refinery in Imo State on Friday night, which killed dozens of Nigerians, a “catastrophe and a national disaster.”

As a result, he ordered the country’s military forces, security, and intelligence services to step up their efforts to shut down illegal refineries.

An illegal refinery caught fire at Abaezi town in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State on Friday night about 08:00 pm, killing at least 100 persons. During the tragedy, six cars were also destroyed, leaving the town in despair.

Also Read: Insecurity: State Police Now Better Option –Obasanjo

In the statement titled “Imo ‘Refinery’ deaths, a national disaster” the President conveyed “the condolences and the full depth and range of the nation’s shock and trauma” to the families of the victims, the Ohaji Egbema community, and the government and people of Imo State.

He, therefore, urged community leaders, the police, and the secret service to never allow the occurrence of the heart-breaking incident in any part of the country again.